Discovering French bread and the rules of 'baguetiquette'

Discovering French bread and the rules of 'baguetiquette' The stereotypical French person has a striped shirt, a beret and a baguette under an arm. That may be a cliché, but what's certain is that bread is an integral part of the French diet and people take their bread very seriously. So just what makes French bread so good? And what are the rules of "baguetiquette"? In this edition of French Connections Plus, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula bite into the crunchy heaven of the baguette.

