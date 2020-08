Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 13:03 Hits: 3

Once seen as a contender for succession at his father Rupert Murdoch’s global media empire, James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp on Friday, citing ‘editorial disagreements’. The decision to step down severs his last corporate ties with his family and their companies’ politically conservative outlook.

