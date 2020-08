Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 13:29 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 9,500 runners competing in Moscow's annual half-marathon on Sunday wore masks and gloves in the starting area, had their temperature checked and were told to observe social distancing rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/02/runners-told-to-observe-social-distancing-in-moscow-half-marathon