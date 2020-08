Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 13:47 Hits: 9

SIBU: What was supposed to be a fun outing for four friends turned tragic when one of them died after jumping down from the second level of Kuji Waterfall in Jalan Engkamop, Bintangor on Sunday (Aug 2).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/02/tragic-outing-for-four-friends-when-one-dies-in-kuji-waterfall