Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 11:12 Hits: 3

Iraqi midwife Umm Mariam used to help bring three babies into the world per day. But with mothers-to-be avoiding pandemic-hit hospitals, she now delivers twice that number in her makeshift home clinic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-iraq-hospitals-mothers-to-be-12983824