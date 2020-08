Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 13:21 Hits: 5

DUBLIN: Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday (Aug 2). Ireland already advises against all non-essential ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-ireland-cases-restrictions-travel-12984200