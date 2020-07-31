Civil Rights Hero John Lewis Remembered at Funeral as Patriot Who Risked His Life for Democracy

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 12:13 Hits: 0

As family, friends and dignitaries paid their final respects at the Atlanta funeral of John Lewis, the civil rights leader and 17-term Georgia Congressmember was remembered as a singular force for equality and justice. The funeral took place at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, once led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where senior pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock contrasted Lewis’ legacy with “some in high office who are much better at division than vision,” and described the late politician as “a true American patriot who risked his life and bled for the hope and promise of democracy.”

