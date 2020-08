Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 15:20 Hits: 6

One year after the burqa ban in the Netherlands, Muslim women have reported increased discrimination and violence. Adding to the frustration, face masks against COVID-19 have become mandatory on Dutch public transport.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burqa-ban-face-mask-laws-frustrate-dutch-muslims/a-54397964?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf