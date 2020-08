Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 15:36 Hits: 6

US-based Iranian monarchist Jamshid Sharmahd is now "in the powerful hands" of the Islamic Republic's security forces, officials have said. They did not say how the alleged terrorist mastermind ended up in their custody.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-based-terrorist-leader-jamshid-sharmahd-arrested-by-iran/a-54403896?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf