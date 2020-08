Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 12:56 Hits: 5

Lockdown measures in the UK were set to be further eased this weekend, but on Friday Britain "put the brakes on" those plans and imposed new rules on millions of households in northern England, following concerns over a spike in coronavirus infections.

