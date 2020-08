Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 08:31 Hits: 7

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/02/indonesia-reports-1519-new-coronavirus-infections-43-deaths