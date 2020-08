Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 19:08 Hits: 5

The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's new Crew Dragon are due to return on Sunday (Aug 2) after a two-month voyage that marked NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nasa-astronauts-riding-spacex-capsule-poised-for-weekend-return--weather-permitting-12982860