Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 00:21 Hits: 5

Thousands of people in Jerusalem rallied against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They have called for his resignation over alleged corruption and mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-thousands-rally-against-netanyahu-as-protests-gather-steam/a-54404634?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf