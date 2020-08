Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 23:10 Hits: 5

Iran said Saturday it has arrested the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and of other, abortive attacks.

