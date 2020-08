Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 23:19 Hits: 4

The top Democrats in Congress were to meet Saturday with two top Trump aides to try to reach a deal to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus' heavy toll, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans expired.

