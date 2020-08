Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 04:06 Hits: 6

Donald Trump's plan to remove troops from Germany is "a bad sign" of what his reelection could bring, former aide John Bolton told a German newspaper. Bolton said Trump’s presidency made the world less secure.

