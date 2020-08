Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 05:59 Hits: 7

The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic that is testing governments to the limit.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200802-coronavirus-death-toll-in-latin-america-tops-200-000