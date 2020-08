Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 06:52 Hits: 5

Australia on Sunday introduced sweeping new measures to control a growing coronavirus outbreak in its second-biggest city, including an overnight curfew and a ban on weddings for the first time during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200802-australia-s-melbourne-to-see-strict-new-lockdown-measures-amid-rise-in-covid-19-cases