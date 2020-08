Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 07:36 Hits: 7

KUCHING: Kuching district is now a yellow zone and no longer a red zone after the number of local transmissions dropped below 40 on Sunday (Aug 2).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/02/kuching-no-longer-covid-19-red-zone-after-local-transmissions-drop-below-40-cases