Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020

Connie Culp, the first US recipient of a partial face transplant, has died at age 57, according to Ohio's Cleveland Clinic, where she underwent the delicate operation nearly 12 years ago.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/face-transplant-connie-culp-us-died-cleveland-clinic-12983712