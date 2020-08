Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 01:36 Hits: 5

Five alleged members of an Australia-based organised crime ring have been charged after hundreds of kilos of cocaine were discovered in a plane that crashed after takeoff in Papua New Guinea, police said Saturday.

