Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 03:59 Hits: 6

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of people from the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-considering-a-coin-to-commemorate-mahatma-gandhi-12983736