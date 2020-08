Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 0

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials are cautioning lawmakers and Americans to stay vigilant with wearing masks and social distancing. The backdrop to Dr. Fauci's caution is an uptick in cases in the Midwest as businesses continue to reopen.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0731/Fauci-heads-to-Congress-with-a-warning-Stay-vigilant?icid=rss