Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 09:37 Hits: 0

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko's top election rival on Thursday rallied in the Belarusian capital Minsk despite an increasing crackdown on the opposition.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-rally-for-opposition-leader-in-belarus-draws-huge-crowd