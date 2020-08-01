Thousands flee Islamist insurgents in northern Mozambique

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 08:57 Hits: 4

Since October 2017, an armed Islamist insurrection has been tearing apart the resource-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique. In 2019, the Islamic State group began claiming responsibility for some of the attacks carried out by this group. In the past few months, the insurgents have led a campaign of brutal and violent attacks on towns and cities in the province, causing thousands of residents to flee.

