Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 09:38 Hits: 5

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the fourth weekend in a row, protesting at President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis.

