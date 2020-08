Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 10:24 Hits: 1

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out negotiations with Washington over Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, calling the United States "Iran's main enemy."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-s-khamenei-rejects-talks-with-u-s-over-missile-nuclear-programs/30758648.html