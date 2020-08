Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 13:01 Hits: 1

Kyiv says it will seek the extradition of 33 alleged contractors from the Russian private military company Vagner being held in Belarus for their alleged participation in a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since April 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-to-seek-extradition-of-alleged-russian-mercenaries-detained-in-belarus/30758940.html