Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:26 Hits: 1

Earlier this month, Twitter suffered the worst security breach in the social media company’s 14-year history — and on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that three people had…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-florida-17-year-old-has-been-charged-in-the-massive-twitter-breach-targeting-of-politicians-and-celebrities/