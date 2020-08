Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 17:45 Hits: 1

Booker Prize nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga was bundled into a police truck in Harare during anti-government protests. The demonstrations coincided with the second anniversary of President Mnangagwa's election.

