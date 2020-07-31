Iraq after Saddam Hussein: Two powers competing for influence

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 09:48 Hits: 5

In the spring of 2003, Saddam Hussein's regime was toppled. Iraq then had to rebuild itself, with the presence of US forces who had put an end to the dictatorship. But after the departure of US troops in 2010-11, the Iraqi state never succeeded in asserting its authority, leaving the country open to becoming a zone of ​​competing influence between the US and neighbouring Iran. We take a look back at nearly 20 years of Iraqi history: a state under twin American and Iranian domination.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200731-iraq-after-saddam-hussein-two-benefactors-two-occupiers