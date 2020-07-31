The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Iraq after Saddam Hussein: Two powers competing for influence

Category: World Hits: 5

Iraq after Saddam Hussein: Two powers competing for influence In the spring of 2003, Saddam Hussein's regime was toppled. Iraq then had to rebuild itself, with the presence of US forces who had put an end to the dictatorship. But after the departure of US troops in 2010-11, the Iraqi state never succeeded in asserting its authority, leaving the country open to becoming a zone of ​​competing influence between the US and neighbouring Iran. We take a look back at nearly 20 years of Iraqi history: a state under twin American and Iranian domination.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200731-iraq-after-saddam-hussein-two-benefactors-two-occupiers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version