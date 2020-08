Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:19 Hits: 1

British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to tense prison drama "Midnight Express", has died aged 76, British media reported on Friday.

