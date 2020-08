Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:20 Hits: 1

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

