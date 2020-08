Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:36 Hits: 1

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease official, raised concerns Friday regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines under development by China and Russia.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fauci-urges-caution-on-china-and-russia-covid-19-vaccines-12981994