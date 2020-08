Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:49 Hits: 2

A Russian court sentenced a well-known blogger who has covered ongoing daily protests in the Far Eastern city to seven days in jail after finding him guilty of violating the law on public gatherings.

