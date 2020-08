Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 19:10 Hits: 1

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Yulia Galyamina, an opposition Moscow city councillor, over her involvement in anti-Kremlin rallies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russiacriminal-case-opposition-politician-galyamina-anti-kremlin-rallies/30759389.html