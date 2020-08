Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:39 Hits: 2

Thrown out of work by the COVID-19 recession, hundreds of thousands of unemployed North Carolina residents now risk losing their lights and air-conditioning as well. Because their wages failed to both cover…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/why-a-strengthened-labor-movement-is-essential-to-fixing-americas-unjust-economy/