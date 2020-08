Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:41 Hits: 3

Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday during a House hearing about the current status of White House efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The confrontation resulted…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/watch-fauci-laughs-as-republican-jim-jordan-attempts-to-get-him-to-call-for-banning-protests/