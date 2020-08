Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 01:25 Hits: 4

The European Union has reached an agreement with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for the supply of 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-strikes-deal-with-sanofi-for-supply-of-potential-covid-19-vaccine/a-54398972?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf