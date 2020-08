Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:30 Hits: 2

Australia’s Victoria state recorded its second-highest day of new Covid-19 infections on Friday as its premier rebuked residents for evading lockdown and raised the prospect of stronger steps to contain the virus.

