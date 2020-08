Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 22:20 Hits: 2

New Zealand has to decide how best to open air travel including whether it should be restricted to certain types of travellers like foreign students, say two observers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-nz-has-brought-covid-19-to-heel-and-is-thinking-hard-12976772