Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 22:35 Hits: 3

The EU announced Friday that it had struck a deal with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sanofi-gsk-reach-covid-19-vaccine-deals-with-us-eu-12981802