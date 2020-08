Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 00:01 Hits: 3

In yet another sign Donald Trump’s internal polls aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, the Trump campaign has halted ad spending over the next few days due to their “messaging strategy,”…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trumps-tanking-in-the-polls-and-he-thinks-the-problem-is-his-message/