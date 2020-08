Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 03:55 Hits: 3

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are expected to splashdown for the first time in 45 years, in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA is monitoring the weather, as Hurricane Isaias could delay the return.

