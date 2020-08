Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 05:25 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump said Friday he will bar fast-growing social media app TikTok from the United States as American authorities have raised concerns the service could be a tool for Chinese intelligence.

