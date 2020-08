Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 06:01 Hits: 3

Pablo Sarabia scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their assault on the Champions League in Lisbon by defeating Lyon in Friday's French League Cup final to claim another domestic treble.

