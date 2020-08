Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 06:42 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR will finalise its list of candidates for the Sabah elections next week, promising to be “extra careful” in its choice of candidates this time round.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/01/hit-by-defections-liew-promises-trustworthy-pkr-candidates-for-sabah-snap-poll