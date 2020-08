Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 22:18 Hits: 3

Distrust in science is widespread in the United States. Perhaps the solution is to have scientists more openly involved in politics.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2020/0731/Tracking-the-anti-science-wave-Commentary-on-the-roots-of-distrust?icid=rss