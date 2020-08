Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 06:39 Hits: 5

Lee Man-hee heads the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is linked to more than a third of South Korea's total cases.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/korea-arrests-church-leader-obstructing-coronavirus-fight-200801062207091.html