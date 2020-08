Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 14:48 Hits: 1

The US is facing a major health and economic catastrophe for one simple reason: its existing COVID-19 testing infrastructure has broken down. There is still time to build a new system that enables policymakers and the public to understand where outbreaks are occurring and where they are likely to occur next.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/blood-spot-serology-covid19-testing-fast-cheap-reliable-by-simon-johnson-2020-07